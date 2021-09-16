Spokane health leaders pivot on spot of COVID isolation center for homeless people and others

Spokane leaders have scrapped plans to operate a COVID-19 isolation center at a Spokane Valley hotel, but they’re working to build an alternative option at Union Gospel Mission’s Student Impact Center.

After securing use of several rooms at the the Rodeway Inn and eyeing a long-term contract, plans to isolate people there were recently dropped. Now, the Spokane Regional Health District is finalizing plans to utilize nine rooms at the Student Impact Center on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane.

The evolution in planning is the just the latest in a frenzied few weeks since the contract to operate an isolation center at the My Place Hotel in Spokane Valley expired at the end of August.

Interim Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez told reporters on Wednesday that the health district continues to explore potential sites and is pursuing a multifaceted plan for isolation.

Isolation is a vital service for people who contract COVID-19 but are unable to safely isolate at home. That includes people experiencing homelessness who, if not removed from a shelter after testing positive, risk spreading the disease to other guests.

In lieu of the My Place Hotel, the health district has asked shelters to isolate COVID-positive guests within their facilities. Several providers have expressed concern about their capacity and ability to safely isolate COVID-positive guests, particularly if they experience significant outbreaks.

Velazquez had previously said he expected to reserve between 22 and 24 rooms at the hotel.

Of the nine rooms at the Student Impact Center, one is a one-bedroom apartment. Several of the rooms have two beds. The center will be operated by Union Gospel Mission, but the isolation services will be overseen by Spokane Regional Health District staff and the Guardians Foundation’s Community Health Worker team, according to Hawkins.

Phoenix Protective Corporation is expected to provide 24/7 security at the site.

Agreements are expected to be finalized next week, said Kelli Hawkins, a health district spokesperson .

“Most importantly, the need for isolation services for our community are currently being met, will continue to be met during the COVID-19 pandemic, and going forward with future infectious disease response efforts,” Hawkins wrote in an email.

In addition to relying on shelters to utilize space inside their facilities for isolation, Velazquez said officials are also looking for a “dormitory” or “barracks” facility “so you can have multiple people isolated in various scenarios,” Velazquez said.

A hotel or motel, with individual rooms, would serve people who do not “need much assistance and can isolate on their own.” That could include a person who lives in a multigenerational household with no space to isolate.

The health district is also looking to provide isolation space targeted specifically at people in need of behavioral health or detox services.

“We have many reasons there is isolation needed, we need multiple options available and all of those are being pursued,” Velazquez said.

These services will require funding.

“The isolation for the community has multiple pieces and all of those pieces are being worked on at the same time …. we have twice-a-week meetings with our partners in the shelters, the city and the county and others that are the key stakeholders in this conversation,” Velazquez said.