What’s Worth Watching: ‘My Son,’ ‘Batman,’ ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ and ‘Harry Potter’ marathon

Starting with an improvised thriller and ending with a marathon of cozy modern classics, the weekend’s recommendations have everything from drama and comedy to a little dramedy in between.

‘My Son’ (2021)

Actors can usually be expected to improvise a line or two every now and then, but a whole script? In “My Son,” James McAvoy does exactly that, solving the mystery step by step right along with the audience. An English remake of director Christian Carion’s 2017 French thriller, the film also stars Claire Foy.

On a misty drive through the Scottish Highlands, Edmond Murray (McAvoy) receives a frantic call from his ex-wife (Foy). Their 7-year-old son is missing. And as the parents realize that the child has likely been kidnapped, their despair threatens to overpower them. “My Son” is available on Peacock.

‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ (2021)

Taking a slight detour into the world of radio theater, “Batman: The Audio Adventures” makes up for its lack of visuals with an original approach and a star-studded cast. Led by Jeffrey Wright (Batman), Rosario Dawson (Catwoman) and John Leguizamo (Riddler), the cast also features Alan Tudyk, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, Chris Parnell, Fred Armisen, Paul Scheer, Bobby Moynihan and Jason Sudeikis, among others.

“Batman: The Audio Adventures” is available on HBO Max.

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ (2021)

Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish TV series of the same name, “Scenes From a Marriage” follows Mira (Jessica Chastain) and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) as their marriage slowly falls apart. The five-part miniseries revisits Bergman’s examination of modern love, hatred, monogamy and divorce.

“Scenes From a Marriage” is available on HBO Max.

‘Harry Potter’ marathon (2001-2011)

And finally, as we appear to be headed for a beautifully rainy weekend, a good, old-fashioned “Harry Potter” marathon seems very much in order. From their first days in Defense Against the Dark Arts to the Battle of Hogwarts, we’ve followed Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) through thick and thin, over and over, and yet, the story never gets old.

After learning the truth about his magical heritage and beginning his education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, 11-year-old Harry comes face to face with the evil that orphaned him. He may have survived the encounter that led to the Dark Lord’s disappearance all those years ago.

But Harry, Ron and Hermione will need all the help they can get to make it through the trials ahead of them. From “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2,” all eight films are now available on HBO Max.