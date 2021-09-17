The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Health

10 new COVID-19 deaths in Spokane County

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and ten additional deaths on Friday.

There have been 805 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents. There are 234 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District reported 214 new virus cases and seven additional deaths on Friday. There have been 440 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents. There are 113 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

– Arielle Dreher

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

