10 new COVID-19 deaths in Spokane County
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and ten additional deaths on Friday.
There have been 805 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents. There are 234 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .
The Panhandle Health District reported 214 new virus cases and seven additional deaths on Friday. There have been 440 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents. There are 113 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
– Arielle Dreher
