Body of woman found off Stevens Pass ruled homicide
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021
STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — The body of a woman found in an isolated area off Stevens Pass has been identified, and her death ruled a homicide.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman’s death was caused by homicidal violence, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Family members told KCPQ-TV the victim is 25-year-old Callie Childers.
Her body was found some 90 miles from her Marysville home by Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies in the Rock Mountain trail area on Sept. 7.
Family members said Childers was known for being a free spirit, a talented artist, and a devoted mother. Callie was from Longview, Washington and a year ago moved to Snohomish County.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.