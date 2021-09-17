The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
News >  Washington

Body of woman found off Stevens Pass ruled homicide

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021

Associated Press

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — The body of a woman found in an isolated area off Stevens Pass has been identified, and her death ruled a homicide.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman’s death was caused by homicidal violence, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Family members told KCPQ-TV the victim is 25-year-old Callie Childers.

Her body was found some 90 miles from her Marysville home by Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies in the Rock Mountain trail area on Sept. 7.

Family members said Childers was known for being a free spirit, a talented artist, and a devoted mother. Callie was from Longview, Washington and a year ago moved to Snohomish County.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.



