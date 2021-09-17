The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Cold, rain, COVID-19 force cancellation of Spokatopia for second straight year

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021

One of Spokane's premiere outdoor festivals has been cancelled for the second straight year. (Courtesy of Rachael Becker/Spokatopia)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

One of Spokane’s premiere outdoor festivals has been cancelled for the second straight year.

On Thursday, organizers cancelled Spokatopia, scheduled for Saturday due to weather and COVID-19.

“We have been holding out hope that the weather forecast would improve closer to our event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, but with the weather outlook even worse Thursday morning, with potentially hypothermic and slick trail riding conditions and likelihood of more people packed close together under tents, we have made the tough but responsible decision to cancel Spokatopia,” stated the event’s website.

In 2020, the event which aims to introduce people to different types of outdoor recreation while also teaching them outdoor skills and showing off the newest gear, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Normally held in July, organizer Derrick Knowles pushed the event to Sept. 18 in hopes of having a ”somewhat normal” event.

“With an 80-90% chance of rain, 10-15 mph winds, and cooler temps in the forecast; an increased chance of people getting hurt or hypothermic; and the increased chance of participants spreading COVID while packed closer together under tents all increase the chance that the event could add more people to our overburdened hospitals. That risk just isn’t worth it,” its website states.

Tickets will be refunded.

