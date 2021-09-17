Javier Guevara homers in ninth, Spokane Indians win fourth straight over Everett 12-11

Javier Guevara hit a two-run home run – his first of the season – in the top of the ninth inning and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 12-11 in the fourth game of a six-game High-A West series on Friday afternoon.

The teams combined for seven home runs in the back-and-forth affair.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The Indians (67-49) have won four in a row against Everett (61-56), six of their past seven overall and have gone 10-3 in September.

Spokane is one game ahead of Eugene (66-50) for first place with two games to play in the regular season. Eugene hosted Tri-City in a late game.

The High-A West championship series between Spokane and Eugene starts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Isaac Collins’ three-run homer in the eighth, his third of the series, stretched the Indians’ lead to 10-4.

Everett’s Cade Marlowe and Tyler Keenan hit three-run home runs off Stephen Jones in the bottom of the eighth to put the AquaSox up 11-10.

Spokane’s Daniel Montano hit a one-out single in the ninth and went to second on a passed ball before Guevara’s two-out homer.

Dugan Darnell pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 15th save of the season.

The Indians jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first, with runs scoring on a passed ball and sacrifice fly by Aaron Schunk.

Everett got three runs in the third, including Connor Hoover’s two-run homer, his 19th of the season.

Niko Decolati was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth, stole second, went to third on a groundout and tied it for the Indians on a sacrifice fly by Austin Bernard.

Decolati’s two-out RBI single in the fifth put Spokane up 4-3, but the AquaSox tied it in the sixth on an RBI single by Kennie Taylor.

Ezequiel Tovar and Schunk added solo homers in the seventh to make it 6-4.