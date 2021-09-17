Remember the Golden Rule?

Have you forgotten what your momma taught you? “Do unto others …”

There have been more shootings than ever in our land, and it’s on track to be the deadliest year in decades. Locally, a fellow got angry at businesses that required masks and he threw Molotov cocktails to try and burn them down.

The Proud Boys shouldn’t be. Do you remember the “skinheads” in Idaho? These guys are worse. “Coughing Karen” bullied a mother and her daughter in a grocery and it wasn’t until a video surfaced that she was held accountable.

The Supreme Court members don’t do their jobs. Police have stopped policing. There is little honor in government. Senators and representatives and council members only do what they think will get them re-elected. And it seems that many of us have become self-absorbed and are shirking our own responsibilities to our neighbors.

How did we get here and how do we recover? Verbal in the movie, “The Usual Suspects,” said, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” Al Pacino in “Devil’s Advocate” claimed, “It’s my time, now.” We do seem to be living to our basest nature.

GI Joe said, “Knowing is half the battle.” That’s true, but we need to keep reminding ourselves that what we do affects and impacts everyone around us … especially the children. Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you. Thanks, Mom.

Doug Kaer

Spokane