Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Randy J. Duran and Chrystal S. Bohn, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven M. Kramer and Cayla E. Unverzagt, both of Spokane.

Joshua A.P. Doherty and Aurora L. Peacock, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Dominic R. Brady, of Greenacres and Madeline R. Sandford, of Spokane Valley.

James M. Aspinall and Lisa M. Nieves, both of Spokane.

Gregory J. Fuchs and Heather D. Simpson, both of Spokane.

Jeremy J. Phillips and Heidi M. Olson, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Miller and Courtney L. Butler, both of Spokane.

Hunter G. Smith and Annika K. Bay, both of Cheney.

Sean M. Lumsden, of Spokane and Amy M. Kaeding, of Elk.

Joel J. Barbour and Emily J. Stone, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Homefront LLC v. Rebecca Foreman, restitution of premises.

Sectad Investments LLC v. Robert Low, et al., restitution of premises.

Watson Management Co. v. Benjamin Wallis, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Caesar v. Fleet Real Estate Funding Corp., seeking quiet title.

Christianne M. Lauria v. Financial Forum, et al., complaint for damages for tort of wrongful discharge in violation of public policy gender discrimination and retaliation for opposing gender discrimination, whistleblower activity and Washington Equal Pay and Opportunities Act, RCW 49.58.

Estate of Cambrea Bishop, et al., v. County of Spokane, et al., wrongful death.

Lori Nolan, et al., v. Foremost Insurance Co. Grand Rapids Michigan, complaint for damages.

Ilona Chubenko v. Kristie Goodan, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

R & R Family Properties LLC, et al., v. Joseph J. Meeks, restitution of premises.

Rod Glenn, et al., v. Brookelyn P. Lane, et al., restitution of premises.

Bobby Marks, et al., v. EA Towing Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Dwayne S. Zweigardt v. Conveyered Aggregate Delivery of Spokane Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Kristie L. Jordan, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David E. Gaipo, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John D. Gervais, money claimed owed.

Sunshine Village Apartments v. Carmela Ayala-Morris, et al., restitution of premises.

Richard Harris v. Mikayla Deming, complaint.

Charles Brennan, et al., v. FCA US LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolution petitions

Walker, Rebecca and Scott

Marriage dissolutions granted

St. Clair, Dennis A. and Lynn C.

Payne, Vanessa L. and Bradley K.

Carman, Christopher J. and Leann M.

Vargas, John B. and Barbara A.

Legal separations granted

Quick, Mary A. and Michael A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Peniasi Siga, 58; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Ashley Anderson, 30; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Elie M. Woods, 20; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael D. P. McKinney, 39; restitution to be determined, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Joseph Lawrence, 28; restitution to be determined, 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Ruben A. Aparicio, 21; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Casey L. McCormack, also known as Casey R. McCormack and Casey L. Rayford, 36; 72 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Trisha R. Merrill, 25; 13 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Duston Majmeto, 22; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Corde C. Cantrell, also known as Corde C. Cronkhite, 39; $880 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Josue L. Vieira, 31; 47 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brandy L. Burnette, 23; restitution to be determined, 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Chase B. Holley, 32; $380,549.99 restitution, three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jazmin R. Ramirez, 21; $500 fine, 12 months, driving while intoxicated.

Kelly M. Wood Williams, 58; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, two counts of third-degree theft.

David R. Yeager, 29; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Alexander R. Rochford, 40; $1,245.50 fine, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.