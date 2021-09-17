Washington State basketball player Noah Williams facing potential misdemeanor charges after alleged altercation at bar

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State men’s basketball player Noah Williams is potentially facing two fourth-degree assault charges and two misdemeanors after an alleged altercation with a bouncer at a Pullman bar Thursday night.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said officers were called to Valhalla Bar and Grill at around 8:25 p.m., where staff members told them the 20-year-old Williams had attempted to get into the bar using a fake ID.

Williams had already left by the time police arrived. A bouncer told the officers that he had confiscated the ID, and Williams tried to take it back. While trying to grab the ID, Williams ripped one bouncer’s pocket, and allegedly pushed another into a door, causing some bruising on the bouncer’s arm, Jenkins said.

Officers contacted Williams by phone. He told them he had accidentally grabbed his cousin’s ID while leaving his home, and that he had tried to retrieve the ID from Valhalla bouncers but did not hit anyone. Police later ran the ID through their system and did not get a hit, indicating that the ID is most likely a fake, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said police are referring the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office, asking Williams be charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, which are classified as gross misdemeanors, and two other misdemeanors – possession of false identification and minor frequenting an off-limits area.

Jenkins said Friday afternoon that the case will probably be sent to the prosecutor’s office early next week.

Williams, a Pac-12 honorable mention pick last year, is entering his junior season as a standout guard for the Cougars. He is WSU’s top returning scorer at 14.1 points per game.

A spokesman for WSU athletics said the Cougars’ coaches are aware of the situation but the department will have no further comment at this time on the ongoing investigation.

Pullman Radio first reported the news.