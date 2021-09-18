Man shot and killed at Spokane Valley hotel

From staff reports

A man was shot and killed at a Spokane Valley hotel Saturday morning, deputies said.

Cpl. Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham Spokane Valley on Sullivan Road.

Gregory said several people called 911 reporting gunshots and screaming coming from the parking lot near the pool of the hotel.

When deputies got to the scene, they found an unresponsive adult male who was pronounced dead.

“Although very early in the investigation, initial information indicates this deadly incident began as some type of disagreement that quickly escalated,” Gregory said in a press release.

A suspect has not been publicly identified, and the victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, using reference number 10124808.