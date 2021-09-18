Protect state employees

I had no idea our state employees were so medically fragile that they could not receive a vaccination nor did I know that their deeply held religious beliefs impaired them in terms of public and familial safety. Surely this vulnerable group needs to be protected from the rest of us.

I only hope they are staying home, working from home, have all goods and services delivered and that their place of religious reflections and teachings is doing all it can to protect them.

Surely they have also made a directive to physicians to withhold treatment in the case of a COVID infection as they would not want to be a participant in utilizing overstressed medical resources to treat a preventable pandemic infection — unless of course their religion prohibits this action also.

Elizabeth Cobbs

Spokane