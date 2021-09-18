The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman, 27, dies in vehicle rollover near Grand Coulee

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 18, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 27-year-old woman died after the vehicle she was driving rolled Saturday afternoon southwest of Grand Coulee, Wash.

The woman, Tavian R. Beasley, of Grand Coulee, was reportedly traveling southbound in a 1997 Chevy Blazer on State Route 155 when she left the roadway onto a gravel shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the centerline onto the northbound shoulder and overcorrected again, causing the vehicle to roll, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Beasley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels facing the road, troopers said.

Beasley died at Coulee Medical Center. No drugs or alcohol were involved, WSP said.

