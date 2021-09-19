Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

An easier way

On the 9/11 anniversary, I wonder what those sacrificed would tell us about our COVID epidemic. Would they tell us to take a deep breath of life because we may never again have a chance to do so? Is political loyalty really more important than a individual life?

The Good Book tells us to love one another as ourselves. Do we want to get this drowning illness? Or to experience guilt for unknowingly giving this death sentence to others?

Life is precious. How do we as parents defend our choice to not mask up — to leave our students vulnerable - -because we don’t love them enough to mask up? When did pride become a higher priority than to do the right thing?

Don’t wear a mask. Get COVID. End up in the hospital. Second verse: repeat with second person. Now we have an entire world becoming infected. Do we want to be isolating or wearing a mask, permanently? Or declaring bankruptcy because we can’t keep our business open or keep working because our job is gone? What about even more variants? When will this stop?

Wouldn’t it just be easier to get vaccinated?

Carol Echtenkamp

Spokane

 

