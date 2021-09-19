The Dirt: Former Exchange Publishing building on Third Avenue to be converted into restaurant, brewery

A building that was once home to Exchange Publishing in downtown Spokane could be converted into a new restaurant and brewery.

Spokane-based Copeland Architects filed a pre-development application with the city to remodel the vacant building at 304 W. Third Ave. into the Paramour Brewpub.

Heath Family LLC, whose principals are Lisa and John Heath III, purchased the building for $600,000 in November, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

Work calls for remodeling the building’s main floor into a brewery with a production area and taproom, and constructing a second-floor addition to accommodate a dining area and terrace.

The project’s estimated cost is $1.2 million, according to the application.

Exchange Publishing LLC had occupied the Third Avenue structure for nearly two decades before relocating to a larger building at 5111 E. Trent Ave. in 2019.

The Exchange is a free weekly classifieds newspaper distributed throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Exchange Publishing LLC also publishes Horse Previews, a quarterly horse and range magazine.

MOD Pizza coming to Airway Heights

MOD Pizza is planning to open a new location in Airway Heights.

The Seattle-based fast-casual pizza chain filed a permit application with the city to remodel more than 2,600 square feet of space in a retail building at 9746 W. U.S. Highway 2.

Indigo Urgent Care is also a tenant in the 8,500-square-foot retail building, which is directly south of the North 40 Outfitters store currently under construction.

The permit valuation is $250,000, according to the application.

MOD Pizza was founded in 2008 by husband and wife, Scott and Ally Svenson. It has five locations in the Spokane area and one in Coeur d’Alene.

Wells Fargo plans new South Hill branch

Wells Fargo is planning to open a new branch on the South Hill, according to a permit application filed with the city.

Wells Fargo filed the application to combine two retail spaces into one new branch location at 2915 E. 29th Ave. in the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center

Seattle-based Ankrom Moisan Architects is designing the more than 3,000-square-foot branch.

The project valuation is $950,000, according to the application.

Wells Fargo has five full-service branches in the Spokane area, including an existing location on the South Hill at 2910 E. 30th Ave.

Developers move forward with downtown apartments

A building occupied by Atticus Coffee & Gifts and the Steelhead Bar & Grille will be undergoing renovations on its upper floors to make way for apartments.

Howard Partners LLC filed a building permit application with the city last week to demolish walls on the structure’s second and third floors, which will be converted into the Howard Apartments.

Howard Partners LLC and Gerry’s Trees & Nursery Inc. acquired the three-story, 23,380-square-foot building that spans 218 to 222 N. Howard St. for $1.4 million in August, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

Atticus and the Steelhead Bar & Grille will remain tenants in the building, Kevin Edwards, partner and broker with Hawkins Edwards Inc., a Spokane-based real estate development company, told The Spokesman-Review in August.

Edwards also said last month the investment group was conducting a cost analysis to determine whether it’s feasible to convert the building’s upper floors into 14 apartment units.

Spokane-based Russell Page Architects is designing the project. Barnes Homes Inc., of Spokane, is the project contractor.