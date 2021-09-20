Gonzaga to require proof of vaccination/negative COVID-19 test to attend home athletic events

Updated attendance protocols at Gonzaga will require fans to take specific action related to COVID-19 protection before attending ticketed athletic events.

Similar to guidelines recently announced at Washington State, Washington and within Seattle’s professional sports scene, Gonzaga is requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or show a negative COVID-19 test before attending.

The guidelines will take effect on Saturday before Gonzaga’s soccer teams hosts Nebraska-Omaha.

Fans 12 years of age or older will need to provide vaccination proof, including a CDC-issued Vaccination Record Card to enter ticketed athletic events. Fans may also provide a photo of their vaccination card.

Those 12 or older who are unable to provide proof of vaccination may show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of an event.

Fans ages 11 and under won’t be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

In addition to the updated vaccination/testing requirements, Gonzaga is also requiring fans over the age of 5 to wear face mask coverings over their nose and mouth while inside the venue. Masks may be adjusted while actively eating or drinking.

According to a school release, Gonzaga students, faculty and staff are able to show valid university identification as proof of compliance with the institution’s COVID-19 campus vaccination policy.

Policies will be evaluated in accordance with federal, state and local guidance.