Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Hypocrisy is innate

Is it possible for any of us to recognize our own inconsistency and hypocrisy? It is apparent on both sides of the aisle, as seen in the stances taken by many: A — on the Right) the government has no right to tell us what we can/must/shouldn’t do with our bodies. B — on the Left) the government can/must/should make and enforce mandates or laws that protect public health.

While many line up under the banner of Belief A, saying that the government has no right to make mask or vaccine mandates — they are often the same people who believe the government must ban abortion. Those holding Belief B, say the government must not regulate abortion, while asserting vaccine mandates must be enforced. Both A and B are inconsistent. The government either has authority to create public health policy, or it does not. If you believe abortion must be outlawed, then the mask/vaccine mandate must stand and vice versa.

Humans are born hypocrites. We fall in love with our stances, and blindly justify them, even though they are internally inconsistent. It takes effort to examine our own deeply held beliefs and to recognize inconsistency, but it’s worth trying.

Linda Gaffney

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430