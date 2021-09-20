Hypocrisy is innate

Is it possible for any of us to recognize our own inconsistency and hypocrisy? It is apparent on both sides of the aisle, as seen in the stances taken by many: A — on the Right) the government has no right to tell us what we can/must/shouldn’t do with our bodies. B — on the Left) the government can/must/should make and enforce mandates or laws that protect public health.

While many line up under the banner of Belief A, saying that the government has no right to make mask or vaccine mandates — they are often the same people who believe the government must ban abortion. Those holding Belief B, say the government must not regulate abortion, while asserting vaccine mandates must be enforced. Both A and B are inconsistent. The government either has authority to create public health policy, or it does not. If you believe abortion must be outlawed, then the mask/vaccine mandate must stand and vice versa.

Humans are born hypocrites. We fall in love with our stances, and blindly justify them, even though they are internally inconsistent. It takes effort to examine our own deeply held beliefs and to recognize inconsistency, but it’s worth trying.

Linda Gaffney

Spokane