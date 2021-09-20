The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man dies a week after motorcycle crash near Athol

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 20, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A motorcyclist died nearly a week after the Athol crash that sent him to the hospital.

Robert K. Den Hoed died on Sept. 11, a week after he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 95, three miles south of Athol, the Idaho State Police reported on Monday.

Den Hoed was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle onto an off ramp when he lost control during a turn and went off the left side of the ramp, according to an ISP news release. 

He flew off the bike and landed in the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet, ISP said. Den Hoed was taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene where later died. 

