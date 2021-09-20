Washington State to hire Derrick Wrobel as recruiting coordinator

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – The Washington State men’s basketball team will hire Derrick Wrobel – who has experience at Arizona State, Cal and St. John’s over the past 20 years – to be the Cougars’ new recruiting coordinator.

CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein first reported Monday that Wrobel had been hired in an unspecified administrative role at WSU. The Spokesman-Review confirmed with a source that Wrobel will be replacing Wayne Hunter, who was hired earlier this summer to take over for former recruiting coordinator Michael Plank.

Hunter recently accepted an assistant job at Saint Mary’s, his alma mater.

WSU has not yet announced the hiring.

Wrobel was the Sun Devils’ special assistant to the head coach last season after five years as Arizona State’s director of basketball operations. He held similar jobs at St. John’s earlier in the past decade.

Wrobel spent four seasons with Cal’s staff in the late 2000s/early 2010s. He served as the Bears’ director of external relations for his final two years.

His duties have included recruiting communications, scheduling, managing day-to-day operations, and administrating camps and clinics.

He’s been a part of six NCAA Tournament staffs and worked with a dozen players who have been drafted or played in the NBA, according to his ASU bio.

During his time at Cal, Wrobel spent three summers working for the Dallas Mavericks, with whom he was heavily involved in the NBA Global Games. His international ties certainly were alluring for coach Kyle Smith’s Cougars, who emphasize recruiting the globe.

Wrobel, who grew up in Phoenix, graduated from Arizona State in 2001 with a degree in broadcast journalism. He was a team manager for the Sun Devils as a student, and quickly became ASU’s director of operations upon graduation.