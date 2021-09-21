Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga University Athletics
Sports >  Gonzaga athletics

‘Great milestone:’ Gonzaga women’s soccer lands in Top 25 for first time since 2005

UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 21, 2021

The Gonzaga women's soccer team is off to its best start in program history. (Courtesy/GU athletics)
The Gonzaga women's soccer team is off to its best start in program history. (Courtesy/GU athletics)
From staff reports

From staff reports

The Gonzaga women’s soccer team is back in the Top 25.

Off to the best start in program history, the Zags landed at No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches National Top 25 poll – the first time GU has been ranked since the 2005 season.

The Bulldogs are ranked second in the West Region, ahead of defending national champion Santa Clara.

“This is a great milestone for the program,” GU coach Chris Watkins said. “But the most important part of the season is still in front of us.”

The Bulldogs (9-1) are riding a seven-game win streak, matching the longest in program history.

Gonzaga received votes in the poll three times last season, and once during the 2019 season. The Zags appeared in five polls in 2005, debuting at No. 22 on Oct. 17, climbing to 19th on Nov. 8, and finishing at No. 19.

That team finished with a 12-4-4 record and made the program’s lone appearance in the NCAA Tournament, falling to USC in the first round.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Gonzaga athletics