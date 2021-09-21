‘Great milestone:’ Gonzaga women’s soccer lands in Top 25 for first time since 2005
UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 21, 2021
From staff reports
The Gonzaga women’s soccer team is back in the Top 25.
Off to the best start in program history, the Zags landed at No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches National Top 25 poll – the first time GU has been ranked since the 2005 season.
The Bulldogs are ranked second in the West Region, ahead of defending national champion Santa Clara.
“This is a great milestone for the program,” GU coach Chris Watkins said. “But the most important part of the season is still in front of us.”
The Bulldogs (9-1) are riding a seven-game win streak, matching the longest in program history.
Gonzaga received votes in the poll three times last season, and once during the 2019 season. The Zags appeared in five polls in 2005, debuting at No. 22 on Oct. 17, climbing to 19th on Nov. 8, and finishing at No. 19.
That team finished with a 12-4-4 record and made the program’s lone appearance in the NCAA Tournament, falling to USC in the first round.
