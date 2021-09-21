Victim of Spokane Valley hotel shooting identified

The man who was shot and killed at a Spokane Valley hotel Saturday morning was 35-year-old Jackson Purdie, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

The examiner’s office said on its website Purdie was shot multiple times.

Cpl. Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham Spokane Valley on Sullivan Road.

Gregory said several people called 911 reporting gunshots and screaming coming from the parking lot near the pool of the hotel.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Purdy unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead.

“Although very early in the investigation, initial information indicates this deadly incident began as some type of disagreement that quickly escalated,” Gregory said in a news release.

A suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, using reference No. 10124808.