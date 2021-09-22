Gonzaga sets dates for Kraziness in the Kennel and Fan Fest

Gonzaga fans who missed out on Kraziness in the Kennel in 2020, or those wishing to get an early glimpse of freshman Chet Holmgren and the 2021-22 Bulldogs, will be able to get their fix on Oct. 9 when GU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams host their annual preseason exhibition at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

After last season’s Kraziness in the Kennel was closed off to fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general public will be able to attend the 2021 event, which begins at 1 p.m. with doors opening one hour prior to start time.

Kraziness in the Kennel will be streamed live at 1 p.m. and televised by KHQ.

The Bulldogs will also hold their annual Fan Fest event on Oct. 16. The Fan Fest will start at 4 p.m., with doors opening an hour before.

Although both are free to attend, Kraziness in the Kennel is a ticketed event and the public must claim a ticket to get in the door. A limited number of tickets will be released on Oct. 4 and details on how to obtain a ticket will be released at www.gozags.com at a later date.

“We are looking forward to hosting these annual public events for our basketball programs,” Director of Athletics Chris Standiford said in a school release. “We are excited to have our students and fans back in The Kennel to celebrate the start of the season.”

In accordance with new fan attendance procedures released by Gonzaga earlier this week, attendees 12 years of age or older must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.