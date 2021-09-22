Spokane police investigating after woman apparently drowns in Marriott pool

A woman apparently drowned at a Spokane hotel pool Tuesday night, officers said.

Police responded to the Courtyard by Marriott, 401 N. Riverpoint Blvd., at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a woman drowning in the pool, said police Cpl. Nick Briggs.

A woman in her 40s was found dead in the pool, Briggs said. Her identity will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later date. Police declined to provide further details on the incident.

Major crimes detectives are investigating, Briggs said.