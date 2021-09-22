The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two dead after tire fell off truck causing crash near Loon Lake

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 22, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Two men are dead after a wheel fell off the pickup they were in, causing the vehicle to crash near Loon Lake.

Driver Oliver G. Reynolds, 52, of Deer Park and passenger Shawn T. Palanuik, 52, of Spokane, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Reynolds was driving west on state Route 292 at about 4:30 p.m. when the front right tire and wheel came off his 1983 Ford F250 pickup.

He lost control of the truck and went off the road to the right, where the truck went through a guardrail and hit a railroad bridge.

The cause of the crash was equipment failure, according to WSP. But troopers didn’t specify what caused the wheel to fall off.

