Washington State coach Nick Rolovich declines to comment on Twitter report, intends to keep plans private concerning mandate

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Nick Rolovich again declined to comment on his status concerning the COVID-19 vaccine a day after a report surfaced online claiming that the Washington State football coach has received the shot.

Citing two anonymous sources, a popular WSU fan account on Twitter by the name of “Coug-A-Sutra” reported Tuesday that Rolovich has been in the “vaccine protocol” since early last week.

Rolovich didn’t deny or confirm the report.

“I don’t have much to say about that,” he told media members Wednesday at Gesa Field. “I haven’t been on Twitter. I heard there was something going on.

“But we are where we’re at with the mandate and moving forward with it.”

Rolovich was referring to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s edict, which requires the state’s higher education employees – as a condition of employment – to be either fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or receive an exemption for “legitimate” religious or medical reasons.

Since Inslee’s proclamation Aug. 18, reporters have asked Rolovich approximately 20 times whether he’d receive a vaccine or apply for an exemption, but the second-year coach has kept mum on the subject, repeating only that he will “follow the mandate.”

Rolovich was asked Wednesday if he’d consider publicly revealing his plans regarding the mandate.

“Probably not,” he replied.

Why not?

“Because I think I’m here to coach football and deal with football issues in the majority of my stuff,” he said, “and there’s part of me that feels that some things should be private still.”

The accuracy of the “Coug-A-Sutra” report was disputed in the tweet’s comment section by an account that appears to belong to Rolovich’s mother, Lori. “Don’t believe rumors from unknowledgeable people,” she posted, and later added: “Way to judge prematurely on rumors. Go Cougs.” Both tweets were deleted shortly after.

Nick Rolovich, who previously had an active social media presence, hasn’t posted to Twitter since he announced via the app July 21 that he would not be attending the Pac-12’s media day because he had elected to not receive a vaccine for private reasons.

“I think it’s become somewhat of a real negative space that I didn’t need,” he said Monday when asked about his Twitter absence. “I don’t know that it was doing me a lot of good. I enjoyed interacting with people, but … I don’t know how positive it is for my everyday life, and I assumed it was going to get even more negative as media day approached.”