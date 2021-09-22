Woman in critical condition after man allegedly kicked, stomped on her head in downtown Spokane

A woman is in critical condition and a man is in jail after he allegedly kicked and stomped on her head Tuesday in downtown Spokane.

Spokane Police Department officers responded to the area of West Second Avenue and South Jefferson Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a reported assault, according to an SPD news release. Spokane Fire Department and American Medical Response crews treated the severely beaten and unconscious woman, who was then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Video footage allegedly revealed the man, Martay Ellis, 24, forcefully kicking and stomping on the victim’s head, despite her lying motionless on the ground, the release said.

Spokane police located Ellis downtown on Wednesday afternoon and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault.

It remains unclear what precipitated the incident and whether Ellis and the victim knew each other.

Police said Ellis is a five-time convicted felon with priors that include felony assault and robbery.