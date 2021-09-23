10 under $10 Sept. 14-Oct. 1 – Wonder Saturday Market, Desperate8s, Safari and art exhibits

1 June Roys Exhibition – 8:30 a.m. Friday, Spokane Falls Community College, Fine Arts Building 6, 3410 W. Whistalks Way. Artist, graphic designer and Spokane Falls Community College instructor June Roys will display “Urban Travel,” a photo series documenting “the disappearing iconic neon signage of American roadways” and “the stubborn legacy of vintage bikes.” Sfcc.spokane.edu, search for “Urban Travel.” Daily parking passes are available for $3. Admission: FREE

2 Supersonica: Kayo Nakamura Art Exhibit – 5 p.m. Friday, Whitworth University – Lied Art Center, Bryan Oliver Gallery, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. The Whitworth University Art Department and Bryan Oliver Gallery present artist Kayo Nakamura’s “Supersonica,” a collection of drawings resulting from the artist’s attempts to minimize self-criticism. Whitworth.edu, search “Kaya Nakamura.” Admission: FREE

3 Shakespeare in the Park – 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. The Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” a comic play written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. Spokaneshakespearesociety.org. Admission: FREE

4 Predictable – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre hosts a night of improv built off audience suggestions and computer-generated prompts. Rated for all ages. Bluedoortheatre.com; (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Tamarack Ridge Band – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Country rock group Tamarack Ridge Band play Curley’s Hauser Junction for two nights. Curleys.biz. Admission: FREE

6 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. Zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

7 Wonder Saturday Market – 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Wonder Market, 835 N. Post St. Featuring live entertainment, street food vendors and works by local artisans, Wonder Saturday Market showcases local small farmers in an indoor-outdoor setting. Wonderspokane.com, select “Saturday Market.” Admission: FREE

8 “Art From the Attic” – 9 a.m. Saturday, Corbin Art Center, 507 W. Seventh Ave. Friends of Moore-Turner Heritage Gardens present “Art From the Attic,” the proceeds from which go toward upkeep and garden maintenance. Offerings include paintings, framed prints, home decor, garden art, sculptures, metal art and collectibles. This outdoor event open to the public. Refreshments will be available for purchase with cash only. Heritagegardens.org. Admission: FREE

9 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. Bluedoortheatre.com; (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

10 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. Zolainspokane.com; (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE