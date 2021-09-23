Arts Wrap: Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour and Dog & Pony discussion

This year’s Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour will feature various mixed-media creations from oil and watercolor painting to glass and leatherwork by 48 local artists. The tour begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The participating venues include Denise Steen Studio (15409 N. Little Spokane Drive), Victoria Brace Studio (15413 N. Lantern Lane), Gina Freuen Studio (15205 N. Shady Slope Road), Jill Smith Studio (15221 N. Shady Slope Road) and Collista K Studio (21415 N. Panorama Road).

In honor of this year’s studio tour, local artist Sheila Evans has created an original oil painting that will be featured as the tour’s official 2021 poster. A limited number of the posters will be available for $50 at each of the studio tour locations. The proceeds will go to Spokane Public Radio.

“Sheila Evans has captured the overall spirit, artistic vision and creativity of all of our artists in one beautiful, extraordinary piece of fine art,” LSRAST co-founder Gina Freuen said. “It will be cherished and admired for years to come.”

Organizers will observe CDC guidelines regarding masking and social distancing at all studio locations. Parking and admission are free. For more information, visit littlespokanestudios.com and call Freuen at (509) 981-2279 or email her at freuen1520@gmail.com.

Value of art discussion

Inspired by a recent talk given by Bradd Skubinna, adjunct professor of fine arts at Spokane Falls Community College, Dog & Pony gallery owner Christopher Russell will host a discussion aimed at answering the following question: “Why make art when it isn’t considered an important part of the local culture?”

Located in a private exhibition space on the South Hill, the discussion will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“For some, the answers may feel obvious or intuitive, but at the same time, it might not be something that has been put into words,” Russell said in an email. “Articulating why one makes art is fundamental to sustaining any long-term practice.

“There are a host of common responses to this question, but those answers most likely come from people with access to patrons and galleries and publishers – their logic may or may not be right for the specific circumstance of Spokane.”

To sign up for the discussion, contact Russell at dogandponyshow@christopherrussell.art.