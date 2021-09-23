Ashley McBryde postpones concert at the Fox after horse-riding injury in Montana

After sustaining injuries from a horse-riding accident, country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde has announced that her concert scheduled for 8 p.m. today at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox will be postponed until further notice.

McBryde’s team announced the postponement in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“Earlier today, Ashley was enjoying her time in the beautiful state of Montana and had an accident while riding a horse,” the post reads. “After a trip to the hospital and a few stitches (and some very sore bones), she is recovering and doing her best to ensure she can play again as soon as possible.”

The post also expressed thanks to the EMTs and hospital workers who helped McBryde in Missoula.

“Our sincerest apologies to the fans for the postponement tonight. As soon as we have updates on other shows this week, we will make sure to let everyone know.”

“Ashley McBryde at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox is being rescheduled,” concert promoters at Live Nation told Fox Theater management in an email this early afternoon. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.”

McBryde was on the main stage at the Watershed Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 31.

This article will be updated once information on refunds at the Fox becomes available.