The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 53° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Ashley McBryde postpones concert at the Fox after horse-riding injury in Montana

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 23, 2021

Ashley McBryde performs at the 14th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 25 in Nashville, Tenn. McBryde's concert at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox tonight has been postponed after the country singer-songwriter was injured in a horse-riding accident. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Ashley McBryde performs at the 14th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 25 in Nashville, Tenn. McBryde's concert at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox tonight has been postponed after the country singer-songwriter was injured in a horse-riding accident. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

After sustaining injuries from a horse-riding accident, country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde has announced that her concert scheduled for 8 p.m. today at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox will be postponed until further notice.

McBryde’s team announced the postponement in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“Earlier today, Ashley was enjoying her time in the beautiful state of Montana and had an accident while riding a horse,” the post reads. “After a trip to the hospital and a few stitches (and some very sore bones), she is recovering and doing her best to ensure she can play again as soon as possible.”

The post also expressed thanks to the EMTs and hospital workers who helped McBryde in Missoula.

“Our sincerest apologies to the fans for the postponement tonight. As soon as we have updates on other shows this week, we will make sure to let everyone know.”

“Ashley McBryde at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox is being rescheduled,” concert promoters at Live Nation told Fox Theater management in an email this early afternoon. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.”

McBryde was on the main stage at the Watershed Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 31.

This article will be updated once information on refunds at the Fox becomes available.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.