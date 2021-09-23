Briefly: Green Bluff Grange 300 resumes Apple Breakfast, an all-you-can-eat pancake feast

From local reports

All-you-can-eat breakfast resumes at Green Bluff

Green Bluff Grange is bringing back its Apple Breakfast, an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

From 8-11 a.m. Sunday, the breakfast will be served with eggs, sausage, orange juice and pancakes. Fresh, homemade applesauce will be available.

Cost is $7 for adults, $3.50 for ages 6 and older, and free for ages 5 and younger accompanied by an adult.

The Grange is at 9809 E. Greenbluff Road in Colbert.

Green Bluff UMC offers its ‘famous apple dumplings’

The Green Bluff Community United Methodist Church will begin offering its “World Famous Apple Dumplings,” a news release said early this week.

The church will be selling the dumplings on the first three weekends of October. Hours on Saturdays (Oct. 2, 9 and 16) are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays (Oct. 3, 10 and 17) are from noon-4.

Cost is $5 per dumpling served with vanilla sauce and can be purchased at the takeout dumpling shed at 9908 E. Greenbluff Road. For more information, call (509) 979-2607.

County Library District plans spooky October programs

The Spokane County Library District has announced its October programs for families, kids, tweens and teens.

The Spokane Valley Library is having a Spanish-language celebration Oct. 3 from 4-6 p.m. It will have music, food and activities, as well as a tour of the library and the expanded world languages section.

Science experiments and storytimes will run all monthlong. Later in October, teens and tweens can take part in an online zombie mystery escape program. An all-ages trivia features the creepy and dazzling movies of film director Tim Burton

Online programs include:

•Building with Books: LEGO Storytime for families and all ages. Tuesdays, Oct 5 and 19, 4-4:45 p.m.

•Storytime Shorts for ages 2-5 and their families. SCLD Facebook page. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 5 to Dec. 30, 10 a.m. (except Nov. 11 and 25).

•Live Storytimes for ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays, Oct. 7 to Dec. 30, 6:30-7 p.m. (except Nov. 11 and 25) and Fridays, Oct. 8 to Dec. 31, 9:30-10 a.m. (except Nov. 26).

•Science from Home for ages 8 and older and their families. SCLD Facebook page. Saturdays, Oct. 2 to Dec. 18, 11 a.m.

•Zombie Escape: Solve the Mystery for grades 6-12. Online. Oct 27, 7-8 p.m.; Oct. 29, 5-6 p.m.; and Oct. 30, 4-5 p.m.

•Trivia: Tim Burton Movies, for all ages. Oct. 30, 2-3 p.m.

For more information, visit scld.org/kids-oct-programs.