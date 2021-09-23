Girl in custody after having gun at Idaho middle school

Associated Press

RIGBY, Idaho — A 13-year-old girl has been taken into custody after having a firearm at Rigby Middle School in eastern Idaho, authorities said Thursday. It’s the same school in May where a shooting injured two students and a custodian.

After the latest incident, Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin immediately banned backpacks at two middle schools and two high schools.

“We ask our parents to partner with us in keeping all of our students safe,” Martin said in a letter. “Please keep your firearms safe and inaccessible to students. If you notice changes in your student’s behavior, attire, or personality notify us so we can help your student.”

The letter said a student reported to a staff member that another student was in the bathroom and struggling emotionally. The staff member went to check and saw that the student had a firearm, then called a school resource officer, who disarmed the student.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the gun was in the girl’s backpack, she never pointed it at anyone, there were no shots fired, and no one was injured.

“Effective immediately, backpacks will no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, and both Rigby and Jefferson High Schools,” Martin wrote in the letter.

In May at Rigby Middle School, authorities say a sixth-grade girl opened fire, injuring two students and the custodian. That shooting was stopped by one of the teachers.