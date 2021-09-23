The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 48° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Idaho

Girl in custody after having gun at Idaho middle school

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 23, 2021

Associated Press

RIGBY, Idaho — A 13-year-old girl has been taken into custody after having a firearm at Rigby Middle School in eastern Idaho, authorities said Thursday. It’s the same school in May where a shooting injured two students and a custodian.

After the latest incident, Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin immediately banned backpacks at two middle schools and two high schools.

“We ask our parents to partner with us in keeping all of our students safe,” Martin said in a letter. “Please keep your firearms safe and inaccessible to students. If you notice changes in your student’s behavior, attire, or personality notify us so we can help your student.”

The letter said a student reported to a staff member that another student was in the bathroom and struggling emotionally. The staff member went to check and saw that the student had a firearm, then called a school resource officer, who disarmed the student.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the gun was in the girl’s backpack, she never pointed it at anyone, there were no shots fired, and no one was injured.

“Effective immediately, backpacks will no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, and both Rigby and Jefferson High Schools,” Martin wrote in the letter.

In May at Rigby Middle School, authorities say a sixth-grade girl opened fire, injuring two students and the custodian. That shooting was stopped by one of the teachers.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Idaho