Lewis and Clark defeats Ferris 28-6 behind Gentz Hillburn’s 96 rush yards

By Taylor Newquist THE Spokesman-Review

Gentz Hillburn ran 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown as Lewis and Clark defeated Ferris 28-6 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game Thursday at Union Stadium.

Ferris (2-2) fumbled on its opening possession. The Tigers (2-2) took over and Hillburn took four carries for 43 yards, setting up Matt Heer for a 4-yard score. Heer ran nine times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

LC scored on its first two possessions in the third quarter, on a 7-yard run from Charles Northern and a punt return touchdown by Max Meyer. Hillburn put the Tigers ahead 28-0 in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard rushing touchdown.

Ferris’ Carson Loucks scored the final points on a 1-yard run in the closing seconds. Hunter Zigler led the Saxons’ offense with 18 carries for 56 yards.

Both teams will be on the road Oct. 1 with Ferris at Coeur d’Alene (2-1) and LC at Mt. Spokane (2-0).