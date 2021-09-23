Music roundup: Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Porter Robinson, My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones

It’s not surprising that Darius Rucker’s concert at Northern Quest Resort & Casino is sold out. Rucker made a smooth transition from the pop-rock of Hootie & the Blowfish to moving country tunes. It doesn’t take much for Hootie hits such as “Hold My Hand” and “Let Her Cry” to go country.

Expect those familiar tunes as well as Rucker’s solo country material, including the smash hit “Wagon Wheel.” Rucker headlines Friday at Northern Quest, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information: northernquest.com.

If you want to bask in more country chart-toppers, check out Old Dominion. The show, which is sold out, will be a hit parade with familiar tunes such as “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” “Song for Another Time” and “Written in the Sand.” Old Dominion is always a fun live act, and the members love to engage with fans.

Old Dominion headlines Saturday at Northern Quest. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information: northernquest.com.

Porter Robinson sounds like an old country singer-songwriter, but Robinson, who is 29 and has been spinning since he was a teenager, is a Chapel Hill, North Carolina, DJ who will appear Sunday in downtown Spokane.

Robinson headlines the Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Tickets are $35. Show time is 6:30 p.m. For more information: axw.com/events.

My Morning Jacket should score more recognition. Jim James’ band melds Americana, rock and psychedelic. It’s difficult to believe that more than 20 years have passed since MMJ’s amazing first album, “The Tennessee Fire,” dropped. A great, consistent band with one of the worst monikers of all time. Durand Jones and the Indications open.

My Morning Jacket headlines Wednesday at the Pavilion at Riverfront. Tickets are $45. Show time is 6 p.m. For more information: axw.com/events.