Pedestrian struck, killed by driver suspected of vehicular homicide in Spokane Valley

A man was reportedly struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle Wednesday night on North Argonne Road near East Maringo Drive in Spokane Valley.

The victim was reportedly attempting to cross Argonne Road from west to east around 10 p.m., according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. The 1999 Subaru Outback, driven by 42-year-old David A. Coleman, was traveling north on Argonne when it hit the pedestrian. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive .

Coleman told Deputy Cpl. Todd Miller the pedestrian “came out in front of” Coleman, and Coleman did not have time to hit the brakes, according to court documents. Coleman also told Miller, a certified drug recognition expert and traffic unit investigator, he uses marijuana daily and last used at about noon Wednesday, when he had “two dabs” and a joint.

Based on field sobriety tests and Miller’s training and experience, Miller said in the documents he believed Coleman was under the influence of a drug and was not safe to operate a vehicle.

Coleman was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The release said drugs and/or alcohol use by Coleman and the victim are suspected factors in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.