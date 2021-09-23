Surveillance footage shows man killed at Spokane Valley Hotel in confrontation with shooter

Surveillance footage captured the confrontation and shooting that left one man dead in the parking lot of a Spokane Valley hotel last weekend, according to a search warrant filed Thursday.

Jackson Purdie, 35, was fatally shot at the Ramada Inn at 905 N. Sullivan Road at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Police have yet to arrest the shooter.

Surveillance footage at the hotel and a nearby gas station caught much of the shooting.

A man driving a GMC Yukon pulled into the parking lot with Purdie in his rear passenger seat.

Purdie got out of the car carrying a white bag and wearing a black backpack, and a woman pulled up in her red Nissan Titan pickup truck, according to the search warrant.

The woman parked her car next to the Yukon and Purdie came over to her passenger door.

A third man walked up to the hotel door with his hands full of drinks and other items purchased at the nearby gas station.

Purdie dropped off his bags in the truck, walked up to the man and pulled out a gun, according to court documents. The man ducked and turned away from Purdie, according to court documents.

Purdie hit the man on the back of the head with a pistol. He then pointed the gun at a passerby and her dog who were in the parking lot, as shown on the surveillance footage. Witnesses told police Purdie’s gun went off while pointed at the ground.

The man then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Purdie.

The shooter ran to a nearby silver Lincoln sedan and fled the scene, according to court documents. The man who arrived with Purdie also left the hotel immediately after the shooting but returned a short time later and took a gun from the woman, who was bending over Purdie’s body.

The man who arrived with Purdie again tried to leave the scene but was stopped by responding Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies and other first responders attempted to resuscitate Purdie, but he died at the scene. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Purdie’s manner of death was homicide.

Investigators found one .45-caliber cartridge casing at the scene. along with a .45-caliber pistol near Purdie’s body. They also located five 9mm cartridges, according to the warrant.

The woman told police that she thought the confrontation may have been over drugs. Officers found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in her purse, according to court documents. She said the shooter had tried to rob Purdie in the past.

Purdie was a three-time convicted felon, including convictions for possession of a controlled substance.

The man identified as the shooter by witnesses is also a felon and has multiple recent drug arrests.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they have not named a suspect and the investigation is active and ongoing.