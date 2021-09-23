What really counts as a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine? Employers are trying to figure it out

The governor's guidelines encourages private employers to take into account the individual's position, the business needs of the employer and the business needs of the contract-holder, for contractors who also fall under the mandate.

State employees who are granted a reasonable accommodation may not be subject to non-disciplinary dismissal, but they may need to follow continued or additional safety requirements to remain employed.

For some, that could mean a new position that sees fewer people but in the same department. It could also mean working from home to avoid interacting with other people.

After an exemption is approved, an employee then goes through a second accommodation process, which determines how well they can be accommodated to continue employment.

Can someone who receives an exemption be given different duties with different pay?

The guidelines encourage agencies to work with their general counsel to assess accommodation requests. Additional guidance on granting exemptions is "forthcoming," according to the guidelines.

The requirement allows for exceptions because of "a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance." Determining whether to grant the exemption should include consideration of the basis for the claim, the nature of the employee's job responsibilities, and the reasonably foreseeable effects on the agency's operations.

The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, issued guidance for federal employers on vaccination requirements for employees.

Much of the exemption process for Biden's mandate for federal employees and large businesses is still being worked out, but it will likely have similar language to Washington's.

Will religious exemptions under the federal mandate differ for those applying for religious exemptions to the state vaccine mandate?

Similarly, individual private hospitals must approve exemption requests, but it is up to each hospital to determine the best department for handling requests.

For school employees, it is the individual district or employer that is charged with working through exemptions, according to OSPI.

For state employees, it is the agency's human resources office that works with those requesting exemptions.

It largely depends on the sector, but in most cases it is a human resources department.

According to the governor's guidance, employers are prohibited from granting exemptions that they know are false or misleading; that they know are based on personal preference and not a conflict with a sincerely held belief; and without conducting individualized assessment of each request.

Guidance from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instructions encourages employees to submit their request and further information in writing but does not require it.

Sample questions include explaining further how the vaccine conflicts with their beliefs, how long they've had the beliefs and if they have objections to all vaccines.

It then states the employer will likely need to collect further information, such as explaining further how the vaccine conflicts with their beliefs, how long they've had the beliefs and if they have objections to all other vaccines.

The initial request form offered on the governor's website simply asks the employee to assert that they have "a sincerely held religious belief or religious conviction" that prevents them from receiving a vaccine. It also asks them to affirm that they have not received any vaccine or medicine as an adult.

Not necessarily. In Washington the process to receive a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine is determined by the individual human resources department of the agency, school district or health care facility. However, each has specific guidelines and sample forms they encourage departments to use.

Do people seeking a religious exemption need a religious leader to sign off on it?

However, some of the same guidelines apply to state workers, educators and health care workers, who all fall under state mandates.

In Washington, the exemption approval process is largely left up to individual departments to approve exemptions and provide accommodations, and it could look different for each group.

OLYMPIA – Questions surrounding religious exemptions are pressing for those who don’t want to be vaccinated.

But many large organized religions are not opposed to vaccines.

This collision of vaccine mandates, religion and personal choice could leave the issue up to individual employers – whether it be government agencies, hospitals or private businesses – to determine if a worker’s belief qualifies them to skip a COVID-19 shot.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation declared that those who have a medical accommodation or “a sincerely held religious belief” can opt out of the vaccine. Thousands of state workers hope to make use of that escape clause.

More than 6% of state workers have filed for religious exemptions, according to initial data released Tuesday. Another 1.5% have requested a medical exemption.

According to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam and Judaism have no prohibition on vaccines. Some Christian denominations have an objection to vaccines, one of the most well-known being Christian Scientists.

But many religious leaders have actually encouraged their members to get the COVID-19 shot.

Pope Francis has urged Catholics to receive the vaccine. Leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement last month urging its members to get the vaccine.

Christian Scientists often opt out of vaccines, as many believe prayer can cure disease. Lance Matteson, a spokesperson for the Christian Science Committee on Publication for Washington, wrote in an email that choosing not to get vaccinated is “a conscientious choice to seek … help through spiritual means.”

While the church urges members to make their own choices regarding vaccination, a statement from its board of directors also said it recognizes the importance of cooperating with measures considered necessary by public health officials.

“And most of all, we hope that our collective care and effort can promote public health and healing to all affected by disease and contagion around the world,” the statement reads.

Matteson said he knows some church members who have chosen to get vaccinated and some who have not. The church does not want any members to feel pressure either way, he said.

Matteson said the church has always appreciated the availability of religious accommodations from vaccine requirements.

“But that privilege was never intended to pit the conscientious practice of Christian Scientists as a religious minority against the well-being of society at large,” he wrote.

Getting those who are religious and hesitant of the vaccine may take the work of religious leaders and groups, a survey done by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core showed.

The survey found Jewish Americans are the most likely to be accepting of the vaccine, with 85% of respondents at the time saying they accept the vaccines. Hispanic and white Catholics, other non-Christians, other Christians, religiously affiliated and white mainline Protestants all had more than 70% of respondents approve of the vaccine. White evangelical Protestants are the least likely to accept the vaccine with 24% saying they would not get vaccinated.

The survey, which reported results in both March and June, found that faith-based approaches to vaccine hesitancy, such as encouragement from religious leaders or religious groups giving out information, had a significant influence on increasing vaccine acceptance.

Where religious freedom fits into exemptions, mandates

As more mandates come out, so do the questions of legality, specifically on violating religious freedom.

If any cases are brought to state or federal court, determining the legality of mandates and exemption responses will be based on numerous factors, said Shaakirrah Sanders, a University of Idaho law professor.

Religious freedom comes from two places in the First Amendment: the establishment clause, which says the government cannot establish a religion or programs that exclude religions, and the exercise clause, which says the government can’t do anything to prevent free exercise of religion.

Exemptions to certain laws because of religion have been established both by statute and by case law from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“But you don’t get an exemption in every case,” Sanders said.

On vaccine mandates, the government may argue they’re not forcing anyone to change their religious beliefs, only forcing them to change their behavior, Sanders said.

For any lawsuits that come out of these mandates, the court will likely take into account what alternatives to vaccine the mandate offers, such as testing, an individual’s consistency on vaccines; whether their specific job can be accommodated in any way and the state of emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If a state or federal mandate offers a testing option instead of receiving the vaccine, for example, a court may decide that it does not violate a person’s religious freedom because there are options, Sanders said.

The vaccine mandates in Washington state do not offer a testing option instead of vaccination. That could be a factor that turns a particular case, Sanders said.

The court may then have to look for which industries are subject to the mandate and if there are other options for a worker to stay employed, such as working from home.

“It’s hard to know definitively how a court will rule,” she said.

Then, it may come down to the individual’s own beliefs.

Under current law, individuals looking to get religious exemptions don’t need to be a part of organized religion, Sanders said, and they don’t have to believe in all tenets of that religion.

So, despite numerous religious leaders calling on their members to get vaccinated, those who refuse due to religious reasons can still do so as long as it is “sincerely held.”

However, anyone who brings a case to court will likely have to prove that they are opposed to all vaccines and not just the COVID-19 vaccine, Sanders said. If they only object to one, “that could present problems for them.”

Another factor could be the COVID-19 pandemic itself.

In the context of the First Amendment, there is no “emergency exemption,” Sanders said. However, the scope of those freedoms could be hindered, such as by not limiting the number of people allowed in a church at one time due to social distancing.

The state of the economy might play a role in these decisions as well, especially if there are industries still struggling to get workers, Sanders said.

“We’ve seen their inability to have any predictability on how a case will turn,” Sanders said. “That’s risky for people bringing a claim, and it’s also risky for the government making a regulation.”

One thing that is predictable, however, is the timing of these cases.

Federal and state courts are still backed up, Sanders said, and no one knows how long the pandemic will continue. If the pandemic eases by the end of next spring, courts may find the cases on mandates moot.