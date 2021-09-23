What’s Worth Watching: ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘Baking Show,’ ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and Tony Awards

‘Sex Education’ (2019)

Returning for a third season, “Sex Education” follows a group of English high school students as they navigate the embarrassing, hormonal trials and tribulations of their teenage years. Shy in most areas of his life, Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) “has all the answers,” that is, his mother (Gillian Anderson), a noted sex therapist, does. “Sex Education” is available on Netflix.

‘Foundation’ (2021)

Based on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi trilogy of the same name, David S. Goyer’s “Foundation” follows Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), a brilliant mathematician whose calculations and use of a discipline known in cannon as “psychohistory” allow him to predict – among other events – an end to the ruling empire. Meanwhile, the emperor (Lee Pace) works to discredit Seldon’s work. The eight-part series will begin streaming this week on Apple TV+.

‘The Great British Baking Show’ (2010)

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, as well as hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lewis, reunite in the “Bake Off” tent as a new crop of amateur bakers compete to be named “the best.” Nerve-wracking yet delightful and cozy, this reality-TV competition series returns to Netflix for its ninth season just in time for fall. “The Great British Baking Show” is available on Netflix.

‘Star Wars: Visions’ (2021)

Lucasfilm presents a series of nine original short films inspired by the “Star Wars” universe from seven Japanese animation studios: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science SARU and Production IG. “Star Wars: Visions” is available on Disney+.

Tony Awards (2021)

Hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, the 74th Annual Tony Awards will stream from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Paramount+ at 4 p.m. Sunday. The show is expected to feature performances by the casts of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Jagged Little Pill,” all of which are nominated for Best Musical. Event emcee and “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. will also perform.