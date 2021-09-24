The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

‘Medical freedom’ crowd gathers at Riverfront Park to protest coronavirus mandates

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 25, 2021

From staff reports

Some 4,000 protesters gathered Saturday at Riverfront Park to advocate for “medical freedom” in the face of coronavirus mandates before marching through downtown Spokane. 

Most were not wearing masks. 

Crowds of people sing inspirational religious songs during the Rally for Medical Freedom in Riverfront Park, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Crowds of people sing inspirational religious songs during the Rally for Medical Freedom in Riverfront Park, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Organizers billed the event as a “Rally for Medical Freedom” that would feature former Rep. Matt Shea. Dr. Ryan Cole, a controversial pathologist who made headlines for calling coronavirus vaccine mandates “needle rape” and who recently was appointed to Idaho’s Central District Health Board, is also expected to attend. 

Posts advertising the event online touted it as a “family-friendly rally celebrating faith, family, and freedom.” 

People gather in Riverfront Park Saturday to protest coronavirus mandates. (Garrett Cabeza/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
People gather in Riverfront Park Saturday to protest coronavirus mandates. (Garrett Cabeza/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Speakers were scheduled for 10 a.m., while a march was set to start at noon. Video from KREM’s Morgan Trau shows Shea opening his remarks by screaming “Freedom!” into a microphone, then asking the crowd, “How many of you believe that?”

Protestors from the "Rally for Medical Freedom" against coronavirus mandates head toward River Park Square Saturday in downtown Spokane.  (John Stucke/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Protestors from the "Rally for Medical Freedom" against coronavirus mandates head toward River Park Square Saturday in downtown Spokane.  (John Stucke/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Protesters, many carrying signs and American flags, then began to march. 

The rally comes just a day after a heated protest against the Coeur d’Alene School District forced the cancellation of a district meeting on a mask mandate. 

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that Rep. Jenny Graham said she was not at the event. An advertisement for the rally indicated she would be there, but Graham said that was never the case. 

Crowds of people march along Howard Street during the Rally for Medical Freedom, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Crowds of people march along Howard Street during the Rally for Medical Freedom, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
