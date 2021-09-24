‘Medical freedom’ crowd gathers at Riverfront Park to protest coronavirus mandates
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 25, 2021
Some 4,000 protesters gathered Saturday at Riverfront Park to advocate for “medical freedom” in the face of coronavirus mandates before marching through downtown Spokane.
Most were not wearing masks.
Organizers billed the event as a “Rally for Medical Freedom” that would feature former Rep. Matt Shea. Dr. Ryan Cole, a controversial pathologist who made headlines for calling coronavirus vaccine mandates “needle rape” and who recently was appointed to Idaho’s Central District Health Board, is also expected to attend.
Posts advertising the event online touted it as a “family-friendly rally celebrating faith, family, and freedom.”
Speakers were scheduled for 10 a.m., while a march was set to start at noon. Video from KREM’s Morgan Trau shows Shea opening his remarks by screaming “Freedom!” into a microphone, then asking the crowd, “How many of you believe that?”
Protesters, many carrying signs and American flags, then began to march.
The rally comes just a day after a heated protest against the Coeur d’Alene School District forced the cancellation of a district meeting on a mask mandate.
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that Rep. Jenny Graham said she was not at the event. An advertisement for the rally indicated she would be there, but Graham said that was never the case.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.