Prep football roundup: Gonzaga Prep duo combines for 352 yards and 5 TDs in win over Mead

Gonzaga Prep rolled past Mead 56-21 Friday night behind the rushing duo of Ryan McKenna and Matteo Saccomanno, continuing its dominant start to the Greater Spokane League season.

The Bullpups (4-0) jumped out to a 35-point lead at halftime over the visiting Panthers (2-2).

McKenna had 13 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns while Saccomanno ran 14 times for 170 yards and two scores.

McKenna scored a 41-yard rushing touchdown on the Bullpups’ first possession, followed by an interception return touchdown by G-Prep defensive lineman Cavan McKeirnan on the ensuing Mead possession.

The Bullpups’ defense forced the Panthers to punt on their next five possessions leading into halftime. Meanwhile, G-Prep scored rushing touchdowns on three of its next six drives from Saccomanno, McKenna and Nick Bankey.

Mead scored its first points on the first play of the second half with a kickoff return touchdown from Colby Price. G-Prep answered with a 53-yard touchdown run from Saccomanno to make the score 42-7.

The Panthers and Bullpups traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Mead scored first on a 21-yard pass from Colby Danielson to Max Workman, then G-Prep’s McKenna scored on a 1-yard run. The Panthers’ final touchdown was a 3-yard run by Schuyler Harkness, followed by a 92-yard kickoff return from G-Prep’s Tyler Gustaveson.

G-Prep will be on the road next week at Ridgeline, while Mead is at Cheney.

Nonleague games listed in highest classification.

GSL 4A/3A

University 43, Ridgeline 20: Malaki Miller ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns and the Titans (2-2, 2-2) defeated the visiting Falcons (0-4, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ridgeline’s Landon Garner went 7-of-8 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

West Valley 17, Cheney 0: The Eagles (2-1) blanked the visiting Blackhawks (0-4) in a GSL nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

North Central 51, Rogers 21: Carter Strom completed 11 of 17 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 164 yards with a touchdown and the Wolfpack (2-1, 1-1) defeated the Pirates (0-4, 0-2) at Central Valley High School.

Maxx Richmond added 78 yards rushing with two touchdowns for North Central. Rogers’ Deon Kinsey completed 12 of 14 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and ran for 93 yards with a touchdown.

Clarkston 41, Pullman 20: Carter Steinwand threw for 184 yards and a touchdown and the Bantams (2-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-4, 0-1).

Northeast A

Lakeside 21, Newport 6: Kole Hunsaker went 10-for-15 passing with 188 yards and two touchdowns, added a 45-yard rushing TD and the Eagles (4-0, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (1-3, 0-2) at Nine Mile Falls.

Freeman 38, Colville 0: The visiting Scotties (3-0, 2-0) beat Colville (1-2, 0-1). Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 35, Chewelah 0: Remington Scott passed for 246 yards and four touchdowns and the Stags (1-3) beat the visiting Cougars (2-2) in a nonleague game. Aidan Barr added two touchdowns with 115 yards receiving for Deer Park.

Riverside 18, Bonners Ferry 12: Jake Gaffaney ran nine times for 57 yards with one touchdown and the Rams (4-0) beat the visiting Badgers (3-2) in a nonleague game.

Idaho

Sandpoint 42, Lewiston 41: Parker Pettit connected with Max Frank for a 6-yard pass in overtime, and the visiting Bulldogs (2-2) converted the two-point try to beat the Bengals (4-1) in a nonleague game. Jace McKarcher found James White for a 4-yard touchdown in OT for Lewiston.

Post Falls 41, Lakeland 14: The visiting Trojans (2-3) beat the Hawks (3-3) in a nonleague game.

Lake City 26, Moscow 12: The Timberwolves (2-2) beat the visiting Bears (3-2) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Northwest Christian 14: Chase Galbreath passed for 170 yards with one touchdown and the Broncos (2-0) defeated the visiting Crusaders (1-2) in a NE2B game.

Liberty 22, Reardan 6: Ashton Strobel ran for 155 yards with two touchdowns and the Lancers (2-2) beat the Indians (0-3) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday.

Colfax 26, Asotin 14: Details unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 52, Inchelium 14: Chad Strebeck ran for 99 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (4-0) beat the visiting Hornets (0-2) in a NE1B game on Friday. Braeden Signor ran for 128 yards with two touchdowns Inchelium.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Republic 0: Dane Isaak ran for 148 yards with three touchdowns and added a kickoff return touchdown and the Warriors (4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-2) in a Northeast 1B game on Friday night. Carter Pitts ran for 93 yards with one touchdown for ACH.

Cusick 50, Wellpinit 18: The Panthers (3-1) defeated the Wellpinit (0-2) in a NE1B game on Friday.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 74, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Trent Gwinn contributed six touchdowns – three rushing, two receiving and one passing – leading the Pirates (2-0) over the Timberwolves (0-1) in a SE1B game.

Sunnyside Christian 66, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 13: Details unavailable.

Idaho

Timberlake 2, St. Maries 0: Details unavailable.

Kellogg 33, Grangeville 21: Details unavailable.

Lakeside (ID) 56, Wallace 52: Details unavailable.

Mullan 68, Clark Fork 8: Details unavailable.