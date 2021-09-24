From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Beau A. Davis and Randi L. Harrison, both of Spokane.

Anthony A. Redder and Stephanie M. Frazier, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Pereira and Katheryn E. Beerman, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey J. Burris and Danielle A. Soucy, both of Spokane.

William W. Alsept, of Spokane Valley and Anna S. Henry, of Colbert.

Russell L. Sellhorst and Joan M. Garvin, both of Spokane.

Cooper L. Smith and Sydney L. Shanholtzer, both of Loon Lake.

David P. Cullen and Natalie R. Post, both of Spokane Valley.

Baojie Zhang and Kar Y. Wong, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

J&M LLP v. Brandon Johnson, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Sara M. Beal, restitution of premises.

NACM CS v. Ryan McElfish, et al., money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Cody Geurin, et al., money claimed owed.

Max N. Goe v. Kurt W. Goe, et al., restitution of premises.

Diane Bies v. Alexander Bies, et al., money claimed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Courtney Barber, money claimed.

Michael P. Walker v. Rob Wirtz, et al., restitution of premises.

Gator Holdings LLC v. Justin Stark, et al., restitution of premises.

Thomas Caples-Higdon v. Logan Cramer, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Robert Townsend v. Natalie Read, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Byrd, Jeremy J. and Monica S.

Allen, Donna L. and Jerry L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

William W. Bost, 63; 27 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to eight counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jose C. Moralez Marquez, 25; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Emanuel I. Hernandez, 38; four months in jail with credit given for 83 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Gabriel L. Sheridan, 18; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Noah S. Patton, 36; $1,104.38 restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Benjamin M. Crofoot, 44; $15 fine, 10 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Edward A. J. Heinz, 53; 364 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Joshua E. Johnson, 30; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jacob T. Curtindale, 30; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

David W. Taylor, 30; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Dakotah K. Dunkle, 22; $30 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief.

Daniel W. Inwood, 40; $60 fine, 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 60 months probation, four counts of no contact/protection order violation.

Daniel S. Perry, 39; $15 fine, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, no contact/protection order violation.

Darrel L. Miller, 54; 96 days in jail with credit given for 96 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Mitchell W. Miller, 59; $500 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Duston Majmeto, 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Michael G. Chilson, 32; $1,670.50 fine, 45 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kristina M. Fultz, 39; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Devyn E. Bloor Rosen, 24; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.