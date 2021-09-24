The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 65° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Washington State signs head baseball coach Brian Green to extension through 2026

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 24, 2021

Washington State coach Brian Green, center, talks with his team during a nonconference game against Niagara on March 5, 2020 at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman, Wash. (Dean Hare)
Washington State coach Brian Green, center, talks with his team during a nonconference game against Niagara on March 5, 2020 at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman, Wash. (Dean Hare)
By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Washington State University announced Friday it signed head baseball coach Brian Green to a two-year contract extension through 2026.

Green previously signed a five-year contract in 2019, leading the Cougars to a 9-7 record in 2020 before the season was canceled and a 26-23 record in 2021, the program’s best since 2015.

“Over the past two years coach Brian Green has rekindled the passion and pride Cougs have for our baseball program,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said.

Green has appeared in seven NCAA Division I regionals as a head coach or assistant, including a 2018 appearance with New Mexico State, a part of his five-year stint as head coach. The Cougars last reached the regionals in back-to-back seasons from 2009-10 – their only two appearances in the past 30 years.

The extension continued a busy week from WSU’s athletic department that hired Derrick Wrobel as the men’s basketball recruiting coordinator on Monday, signed women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge through the 2026-27 season on Wednesday, and signed men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith through the 2026-27 season on Thursday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.