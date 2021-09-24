Washington State signs head baseball coach Brian Green to extension through 2026

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Washington State University announced Friday it signed head baseball coach Brian Green to a two-year contract extension through 2026.

Green previously signed a five-year contract in 2019, leading the Cougars to a 9-7 record in 2020 before the season was canceled and a 26-23 record in 2021, the program’s best since 2015.

“Over the past two years coach Brian Green has rekindled the passion and pride Cougs have for our baseball program,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said.

Green has appeared in seven NCAA Division I regionals as a head coach or assistant, including a 2018 appearance with New Mexico State, a part of his five-year stint as head coach. The Cougars last reached the regionals in back-to-back seasons from 2009-10 – their only two appearances in the past 30 years.

The extension continued a busy week from WSU’s athletic department that hired Derrick Wrobel as the men’s basketball recruiting coordinator on Monday, signed women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge through the 2026-27 season on Wednesday, and signed men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith through the 2026-27 season on Thursday.

