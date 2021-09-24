Woman arrested after allegedly robbing, shooting man in west Spokane County

Spokane deputies arrested a 29-year-old woman suspected of robbing and shooting a man Friday morning in west Spokane County.

The man is hospitalized with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Katey Kaczar is jailed on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

The shooting victim and a woman were reportedly getting a ride in an older Dodge Caravan, which Kaczar was also in, from Spokane toward Reardan on Highway 2, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the minivan pulled onto South Stroup Road and stopped after driving a short distance.

Kaczar then allegedly demanded valuables from the victim and the other woman. The situation quickly escalated and Kaczar reportedly shot the man around 7:30 a.m.

With others still inside the minivan, Kaczar allegedly fled the scene, leaving the wounded man and woman on the side of the road.

Deputies provided medical assistance to the man until Spokane County Fire and American Medical Response personnel arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

An Airway Heights police officer located the Caravan a short time later on Hayford Road. All of the occupants were detained and the Caravan was seized for evidence. Kaczar was arrested and the remaining occupants were released without charges.

The case remains open and additional charges or arrests are possible, according to investigators.