News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman who drowned in pool at Spokane hotel identified

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 24, 2021

Spokane police are investigating the death of a woman who drowned in a pool at the Courtyard by Marriott near downtown Spokane on Tuesday night. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A woman who drowned at a Spokane hotel pool Tuesday has been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner listed 41-year-old Deanna Moore’s cause of death as drowning and the manner as accidental.

Police responded to the Courtyard by Marriott, 401 N. Riverpoint Blvd., at about 9:15 p.m. after reports of a woman drowning in the pool, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police declined to provide further details on the incident but said detectives are investigating.

