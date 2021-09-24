Woman who drowned in pool at Spokane hotel identified

A woman who drowned at a Spokane hotel pool Tuesday has been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner listed 41-year-old Deanna Moore’s cause of death as drowning and the manner as accidental.

Police responded to the Courtyard by Marriott, 401 N. Riverpoint Blvd., at about 9:15 p.m. after reports of a woman drowning in the pool, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police declined to provide further details on the incident but said detectives are investigating.