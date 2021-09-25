Durand Jones & the Indications to make their Spokane debut at Pavilion at Riverfront

The hardwood seemed to be in Durand Jones’ future. His father, David Jones, was a renowned basketball player who was on a prominent Louisiana High School team that featured future NBA star John “Hot Rod” Williams.

“I was 5 years old, and I hated playing basketball,” Jones recalled. “When everybody was running down the court, I was walking.”

Jones, 32, was destined to perform in front of a crowd, but in a different manner. Jones studied classical saxophone at Indiana University but changed his tune upon meeting guitarist-keyboardist Blake Rhein and percussionist Aaron Frazer in 2012.

Jones went from Bach to blues by fronting the Indications. Durand & the Indications have been a soul/R&B act since forming on the IU campus a decade ago.

“I was playing in jazz bands, brass bands and rock ’n’ roll bands, but I had to move in another direction,” Jones said while calling from Santa Barbara, California. “I made the right choice since I get to sing with the Indications.”

The band, which is influenced by R&B icons such as the Delphonics and Al Green, hae recorded three albums. Its latest project, “Private Space,” which dropped in July, is different than its first two albums, 2016’s eponymous release and 2019’s “American Love Call.”

“With our first two albums, we just wanted people to get up and dance, but we went in a different direction with these new songs, which were written during the pandemic,” Jones said.

“Private Space” is comprised of elegant, moving love songs such as the catchy opening track “Love Will Work It Out.”

“With that song, we expressed how we feel with a groove that won’t let up,” Jones said. “We can’t wait to get out and see the audience groove to our love songs and vibe to a positive message. Like our song says, love is the answer. We can solve our problems with a little more love.”

Jones, who will make his Spokane debut with his band Wednesday at the Pavilion at Riverfront, is looking forward to sharing a stage with My Morning Jacket. “It’s our first show with My Morning Jacket tonight, and I’ve heard so many great things about (My Morning Jacket frontman) Jim James and his band. We respect the hell out of them.”

After a decade fronting the Indications, Jones’ dad respects his son’s career choice. “He didn’t quite get this whole thing until we ended up on television,” Jones said while laughing. “After we were on Jimmy Kimmel, people started coming up to my dad in church saying, “I saw your son and his band on TV.’

“I have nothing but great things to say about my dad. He did what he had to do for years as a single dad, and I would like to help him retire and give something back. I’m going to stay in my lane and produce and hope good things continue to happen.

“I hope we can get in front of more music fans and just continue to make music that means something to us.”