Jarrett Guarantano starts at quarterback for Washington State against Utah

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

SALT LAKE CITY – Grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano is starting for Washington State at quarterback against Utah.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will replace sophomore Jayden de Laura, who is apparently still recovering from a leg injury suffered in the second quarter of WSU’s loss to Southern Cal last weekend.

Guarantano was named WSU’s starter for its Week 1 contest with Utah State, but he was brought down hard on a sack and has been sidelined for the past two games with an unspecified injury.

He has only played one quarter in a Cougar uniform after starting 32 games over the last four seasons at the University of Tennessee. WSU coach Nick Rolovich likes Guarantano’s veteran poise, quick release and pocket savvy.

In 41 career games with the Volunteers, Guarantano passed for 6,174 yards and 38 touchdowns against 17 interceptions on a 61% completion rate.

De Laura participated in some early warm-ups Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, but was held out for the rest of pregame drills after taking around 10 snaps.

The Cougars will return center Brian Greene, who has been absent since sustaining an unknown injury early in Week 1. Rotational safety Tanner Moku was on the field during warm-ups, an indication that the sophomore has recovered from an injury that kept him out of the last two games.