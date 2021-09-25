Letters: EWU football gets no respect by S-R
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 25, 2021
I really want to know why you continually disregard (the Eastern Washington) Eagles and their football team? I am not saying I don’t support (Washington State), but enough with all the coverage you give them! They lost (Sept. 18) and they still got two full pages in color and EWU got one article and a black and white picture. If you aren’t Pac-12, you don’t matter. The Big Sky does matter and our EWU Eagles matter; they are 20 minutes from downtown and they educate so many students in and around our area. They are undefeated (through Sept. 18) and our own local newspaper shows them no respect. My husband and I are sick of it and all the sports reporters that are so biased and unfair.
Judy Mertens
Spokane Valley
