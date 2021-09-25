The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

One dead, one critically injured after shooting near WSU

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 25, 2021

By Alayna Shulman The Spokesman-Review

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting near the Washington State University Campus in Pullman early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Pullman Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Northeast Myrtle Street after getting reports of some 200 people gathered at a loud party. 

On the way, officers heard multiple gunshots. 

Near Williams Drive and Lybecker Road, the officers found two males with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. 

Both were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital, where one of the victims died. The other was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Spokane. 

At least one of the victims is a WSU student, officers said. 

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, but they say the incident appears to be “isolated,” without the threat of an active shooter at large. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pullman police at (509) 334-0802.

This is a developing story. 

