Man sent to hospital after stabbing Sunday in downtown Spokane
UPDATED: Sun., Sept. 26, 2021
A man was sent to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening after a stabbing near a downtown housing complex Sunday.
One man was arrested following the incident, said Spokane Police Sgt. Craig Hamilton. The stabbing was reported Sunday afternoon near the Buder Haven housing facility run by Catholic Charities.
There was no threat to the public, Hamilton said. Officers and medical personnel were on-scene Sunday afternoon.
