I would like to thank all of the ignorant/irresponsible folks in Eastern Washington, Spokane County and the panhandle of Idaho for affecting the lives of tens of thousands of us who wear masks and get vaccinated so we can avoid getting the coronavirus and prevent the spread to other people.

You either follow the beliefs of far-right politics with no scientific basis whatsoever or you ignore statistics.

You flood our hospitals and medical staffs, preventing procedures for saving others lives. If you get sick and your family gets sick, I have no sympathy for you. You obviously have none for anyone else.

Mike Davis

Mead