The Dirt: Twisted Sugar expanding to Spokane with gourmet cookie shop on the South Hill

A gourmet cookie chain based in Layton, Utah, is planning an expansion to the Spokane area.

Property owner Grapetree Mixed Use LLC filed a building permit application with the city on behalf of Twisted Sugar to construct five walls in an existing 1,200-square-foot retail space to make way for a new gourmet cookie shop at 2009 E. 29th Ave. on the South Hill.

Twisted Sugar’s menu consists of more than 20 fresh-baked cookie options, ice cream sandwiches, “Twisters,” a flavored ice cream drink and more than 100 flavors of specialty sodas.

The gourmet cookie chain was founded by Mike and Tonia Jardine in 2015.

It has since expanded to more than 21 locations nationwide, including in Boise.

Twisted Sugar also is planning an expansion to Idaho Falls, according to its website.

Colbert-based SH Drywall is the contractor for the Spokane cookie shop.

The project valuation is $10,000, according to the applicationfiled with Spokane City planners.

Medical office building planned in Spokane Valley

A new medical office building anchored by Weber Dental Center is coming to Spokane Valley.

Trojan Enterprise LLC, whose principal is Weber Dental Center co-founder Anthony Weber, filed a building permit application with the city to construct a two-story, 11,880-square-foot medical office building at 16212 E. Indiana Ave.

Weber Dental Center will occupy the building’s upper level, while the ground level will accommodate a future tenant, which was not named in the permit application.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is the project contractor. Trek Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the building.

The permit valuation is $1.7 million, according to the application.

Weber purchased the vacant site for $554,944 in September 2020, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Weber Dental Center has an existing location at 1005 N. Evergreen Road, Suite 101 in Spokane Valley.

Kaiser Aluminum expanding lab at Trentwood plant

Kaiser Aluminum is planning a laboratory expansion at its Trentwood facility.

Kaiser filed a pre-development application with the city to build a more than 1,000-square-foot addition to its existing laboratory at 15000 E. Euclid Ave. in Spokane Valley.

The addition will house stress-test apparatus, an equipment mezzanine and storage.

The expansion’s estimated cost is $400,000, according to the application.

Kaiser Aluminum, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, produces fabricated aluminum products for aerospace, engineering, automotive and industrial industries.

Its Trentwood rolling mill primarily produces plate and sheet metal for the aerospace and engineering industries.

Avista Corp. building West Plains substation

Avista Corp. is building a new electrical substation to meet growing power demand on the West Plains.

The Spokane-based utility is building the substation on a vacant site near the northwest corner of Highway 2 and Flint Road in Airway Heights, according to an environmental review filed with the Washington state Department of Ecology.

Site preparation and grading at the site, 9370 W. U.S. Highway 2, will begin in the fall. The project is slated for completion in spring 2023, according to the environmental review.