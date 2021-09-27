Letters for Sept. 28

IPNF sale does not maintain biodiversity

Dear President Biden, please ignore Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s comments about the Hanna Flats Timber Sale at Priest Lake. A judge has found that the county-based Wildland Urban Interface use is illegal. Little should not support illegal projects.

Bonner County designated almost the entire county as a wildland urban interface (WUI) to increase log output, not protect communities from wildfire. The Idaho Panhandle National Forest (IPNF) wants to shortcut the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, excluding public involvement by the use of categorical exclusions throughout the entire WUI.

The IPNF has not kept its legal direction to maintain biodiversity. They are not adequately addressing wildlife security for grizzly bears. The grizzly bear, fisher, goshawks and many others depend on intact forests and road security and removal for survival. Please have the IPNF withdraw this sale.

Paul Sieracki

Priest River

Write-in for Chalich

We support Stan Chalich for the Central Valley School District school board. Stan grew up in the Central Valley School District and worked as a teacher for 50 years. He is incredibly dedicated to CV and has the knowledge and experience to be a great school board member.

We know this first-hand because our entire family was lucky enough to get the benefit of Stan Chalich’s dedication to students. We both had him as a civics teacher, our son had him (many years later) as a teacher, and he was our daughter’s coach on the tennis team.

Write in Stan Chalich for School Board Position 5. He would be a great addition to the school board, and he will always put students first!

Nata Natarajan and Alison Ashlock

Liberty Lake

Chalich endorsement

In his decadeslong career as an educator for the Central Valley School District, Stan Chalich has demonstrated his commitment and energy to civic education and engagement. His teaching has gone beyond the walls of the classroom in his many visits with his students to my courtroom where they observed firsthand the judicial system at work.

I am pleased to heartily endorse Stan Chalich. He is the only candidate who is exceptionally well qualified for this important position. Please write in Stan Chalich for Central Valley School Board position No. 5.

Greg Sypolt, Superior Court Judge, Ret.

Spokane Valley